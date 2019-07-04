UrduPoint.com
Turkey Protest With UN Office, Geneva Over PKK Deal

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 05:35 PM

Turkey protest with UN office, Geneva over PKK deal

Turkey has lodged protests with UN's Geneva office for signing deal with PKK terror group and Switzerland for giving entry to the terrorists, officials said on Thursday

GENEVA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Turkey has lodged protests with UN's Geneva office for signing deal with PKK terror group and Switzerland for giving entry to the terrorists, officials said on Thursday.

The protest notes came after UN Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict Virginia Gamba's meeting with PKK terrorist Ferhat Abdi Sahin -- who commands SDF, a label used by the terrorist group PKK/YPG to sign an "action plan" at the UN Office in Geneva without the knowledge of the members.

In the protest notes, Turkey's permanent mission to the UN office at Geneva documented that Sahin was sought by the Interpol with a red notice.

The permanent mission also got in touch with the office of Geir O. Pedersen, the UN's special envoy for Syria, on whether they had knowledge about the "action plan".

The officials working for the Pedersen's office told Turkish diplomats that they had no idea about Saturday's signing ceremony of "action plan".

The UN signed an "action plan" with PKK/YPG terrorists supposedly to stop the recruitment of children for terrorist actions.

On Tuesday, Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned the signing of the controversial agreement and said: "There can be no explanation for the UN, which should be at the forefront in the fight against terrorism, to strike a deal with a terrorist organization. This act also constitutes a clear breach by the UN of its own resolutions on terrorism."In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children. The YPG is its Syrian branch.

