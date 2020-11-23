Turkey Protests Checks of Cargo Ship in Mediterranean Sea for Arms - Foreign Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Turkey is protesting the checks of its cargo ship in the Mediterranean as part o the EU mission, which control the embargo on arms supplies to Libya, the spokesman for the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Hami Aksoy, said Monday.

"As part of the questionable IRINI information, German military ship Hamburg checked the MV Roseline A, which, under the Turkish flag, was transporting paint and humanitarian aid from the Turkish port of Ambarli to Libya's Misrata," Aksoy said.

Turkey insisted that the check be stopped.

IRINI was launched on March 31 to ensure that UN embargo on arms supplies to the conflict-torn Libya is upheld.