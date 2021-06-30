UrduPoint.com
Turkey Provides To Russia Data On Flights Of FBK's Former Director - Lawyer

Wed 30th June 2021 | 12:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Turkey provided data on flights of Ivan Zhdanov, the former director of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (outlawed in Russia and founded by jailed opposition figure Alexey Navalny), to Russia at Moscow's request, his lawyer Vladimir Voronin told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, a Moscow court ruled to detain Zhdanov in absentia in the case related to refusal to implement a legal decision.

"From the materials, it became clear that the Turkish law enforcement agencies had issued information about Ivan's flights. It is quite possible that Russia sent inquiries to other countries, but they, judging by the fact that we did not see other documents, probably did not answer or did not have information about his movements," Voronin said.

More Stories From World

