Turkey Pulled Out Some Heavy Weaponry From Idlib De-escalation Zone - Source

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 07:10 AM

ANTAKYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Turkish troops pulled out some heavy weaponry from the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria, a Turkish military source told Sputnik.

"Turkey has withdrawn part of heavy weapons from the de-escalation zone to the territory of Turkey in accordance with the agreement of March 5," the source said.

On March 5, Russian and Turkish leaders Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan held talks in Moscow to discuss the aggravation in Idlib. Following the meeting, a joint document was adopted. The sides reaffirmed their commitment to the Astana format and announced the introduction of a ceasefire regime from midnight. In addition, the parties agreed to jointly patrol the important M4 highway, which is now under the control of militants.

