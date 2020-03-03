Turkey Pushes 130,000 Refugees From Temporary Camps Into Greece - Russian Defense Ministry

The Turkish authorities are pushing about 130,000 refugees towards the Greek border, forcing them to leave the country, the commander of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation said Tuesday

"Currently, the authorities of the Republic of Turkey are moving about 130,000 refugees, who were previously in temporary camps, towards the Greek border.

Two-thirds of them are not Syrian citizens. They are Afghans, Iraqis, African citizens. Turkey is pushing these people into the Greek Republic," Rear Admiral Oleg Zhuravlev said at a daily briefing.