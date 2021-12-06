Turkey, Qatar Discuss Management of Kabul Airport - Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) Turkey and Qatar have been discussing issues related to the management of the Kabul airport under the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) rule in Afghanistan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

"The Taliban leadership have visited Turkey. There is a proposal on the management of the Kabul airport. We are conducting these negotiations with Qatar," Erdogan told reporters before departing for Doha for a visit until Tuesday.

Ankara prioritizes the Taliban's commitment to fulfilling pledges regarding women's and children's rights, the president said, adding that it is the movement's chance to "enter into international relations.

"

Erdogan is set to visit a Turkish military base during his trip to Qatar, he told reporters.

"The volume of projects implemented by Turkish contractors in Qatar has approached $15 billion," the president noted, adding that Ankara-Doha cooperation is based on mutual interests.

The Taliban took over in Afghanistan in August, which led to the collapse of the previous government and mass evacuations from the Kabul airport. As crowds amassed at the airport and the area was hit by two terrorist attacks, the Taliban ordered all foreign evacuations to end before August 31.