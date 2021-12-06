UrduPoint.com

Turkey, Qatar Discuss Management Of Kabul Airport - Erdogan

Sumaira FH 15 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 05:20 PM

Turkey, Qatar Discuss Management of Kabul Airport - Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) Turkey and Qatar have been discussing issues related to the management of the Kabul airport under the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) rule in Afghanistan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

"The Taliban leadership have visited Turkey. There is a proposal on the management of the Kabul airport. We are conducting these negotiations with Qatar," Erdogan told reporters before departing for Doha for a visit until Tuesday.

Ankara prioritizes the Taliban's commitment to fulfilling pledges regarding women's and children's rights, the president said, adding that it is the movement's chance to "enter into international relations.

"

Erdogan is set to visit a Turkish military base during his trip to Qatar, he told reporters.

"The volume of projects implemented by Turkish contractors in Qatar has approached $15 billion," the president noted, adding that Ankara-Doha cooperation is based on mutual interests.

The Taliban took over in Afghanistan in August, which led to the collapse of the previous government and mass evacuations from the Kabul airport. As crowds amassed at the airport and the area was hit by two terrorist attacks, the Taliban ordered all foreign evacuations to end before August 31.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul United Nations Turkey Visit Qatar Doha Tayyip Erdogan August Women All From Government Billion Airport

Recent Stories

28-player women emerging camp to begin on 10 Decem ..

28-player women emerging camp to begin on 10 December

46 seconds ago
 Hania Aamir responds to critics over her dance vid ..

Hania Aamir responds to critics over her dance video

4 minutes ago
 Canadian artists celebrate Chanukah and UAE Golden ..

Canadian artists celebrate Chanukah and UAE Golden Jubilee at Israel Pavilion

20 minutes ago
 Chinese-built national road inaugurated in S.E. Ca ..

Chinese-built national road inaugurated in S.E. Cambodia

20 minutes ago
 Youngsters to get equal, merit-based opportunities ..

Youngsters to get equal, merit-based opportunities under 'Kamyab Jawan Sports Dr ..

20 minutes ago
 Chinese astronauts to give space lecture on Dec. 9 ..

Chinese astronauts to give space lecture on Dec. 9

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.