Turkey, Qatar, Libya's GNA Agree To Establish Turkish Naval Base In Misurata - Al Arabiya

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 02:30 AM

Turkey, Qatar, Libya's GNA Agree to Establish Turkish Naval Base in Misurata - Al Arabiya

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Turkey, Qatar and Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) signed an agreement to establish a Turkish naval base in the Libyan city of Misurata, the Al-Arabiya tv channel reported citing sources.

Turkish and Qatari defense ministers Hulusi Akar and Khalid bin Mohamed Al Attiyah arrived in Tripoli on Monday. The ministers held in Tripoli meetings with the leaders of the GNA, Libya's High Council of State, as well as GNA Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha.

