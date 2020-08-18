(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Turkey, Qatar and Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) signed an agreement to establish a Turkish naval base in the Libyan city of Misrata, the Al-Arabiya tv channel reported citing sources.

Turkish and Qatari defense ministers Hulusi Akar and Khalid bin Mohamed Al Attiyah arrived in Tripoli on Monday.

The ministers held in Tripoli meetings with the leaders of the GNA, Libya's High Council of State, as well as GNA Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha.

According to Al Arabiya's sources, the agreement envisions "the creation of a trilateral military coordination center in the city of Misrata, as well as the creation of training centers and headquarters for GNA militants in Doha."