Turkey, Qatar Reach Deal With Taliban On Security At Kabul Airport - Ministry Source

Published January 20, 2022

Turkey and Qatar have agreed with the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) on the issue of maintaining security at the Kabul airport, a source from the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) Turkey and Qatar have agreed with the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) on the issue of maintaining security at the Kabul airport, a source from the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"Negotiations in Kabul are ongoing. Our delegation is there. An agreement has been reached on the issue of security, but discussions continue regarding the calculation of the cost of this process. The negotiation process is taking place in a constructive manner," the source told reporters.

