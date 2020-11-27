UrduPoint.com
Turkey, Qatar Seal 10 New Deals On Economic Cooperation - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 12:32 AM

Ankara and Doha on Thursday signed 10 new deals on economic and trade cooperation during the Qatari emir's official visit to Turkey, the country's state-run Anadolu news agency reported

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Ankara and Doha on Thursday signed 10 new deals on economic and trade cooperation during the Qatari emir's official visit to Turkey, the country's state-run Anadolu news agency reported.

Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who came to Ankara to participate in the sixth meeting of the Turkey-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee, held a closed-door meeting.

According to the media outlet, the sides signed a memorandum of understanding on the Bosra Istanbul stock exchange, under which the Turkey Wealth Fund will sell 10 percent of its shares to the Qatar Investment Authority.

The countries also signed a declaration on the establishment of a joint economic and trade commission between the trade ministries of Turkey and Qatar, as well as a memorandum of understanding on expanded economic and financial cooperation between the ministries of finance.

The joint statement of the sixth meeting of the Supreme Strategic Committee was signed by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Qatari counterpart, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

The relations between Doha and Ankara have strengthened since 2017, when the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt severed diplomatic ties with Qatar and introduced a total blockade of the country. The coalition of Arab states presented a 13-point list of demands, among which is the severance of Doha's alleged ties with various radical Islamist organizations. According to the Qatar leadership, the intervention of Turkey, which has deployed its military forces in the country, helped prevent the outbreak of a military conflict and the intervention of neighboring countries in the emirate.

