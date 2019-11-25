UrduPoint.com
Turkey, Qatar Sign 7 Cooperation Agreements In Various Fields - Ankara

Mon 25th November 2019 | 10:18 PM

Seven agreements were concluded by the Turkish and Qatari delegations at the fifth session of the Qatari-Turkish High Strategic Committee in Doha on Monday in the presence of their countries' respective leaders, the Turkish president's office said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) Seven agreements were concluded by the Turkish and Qatari delegations at the fifth session of the Qatari-Turkish High Strategic Committee in Doha on Monday in the presence of their countries' respective leaders, the Turkish president's office said.

"Following the tete-a-tete and the meeting between the delegations, [Turkish] President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan and [Qatari] Emir Sheikh Tamim [bin Hamad Al Thani] presided over the signing ceremony for seven documents," the statement said.

According to Turkey's Anadolu news agency, the agreements aim to improve cooperation across various fields, including the economy, urbanization, trade, industry, technology and standardization.

The media also reported that Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Qatari counterpart, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, signed the Joint Statement of fifth meeting of Turkey-Qatar High Strategic Committee.

The Qatari-Turkish High Strategic Committee was established in 2014. Its first session, which took in December 2015 in Doha, resulted in 16 agreements in different sectors, including security, banking, finance, education, journalism, information, the environment, archiving, transportation and energy. The committee has since held four meetings and signed 45 agreements.

