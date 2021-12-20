UrduPoint.com

Turkey, Qatar To Discuss With Taliban-Led Gov't Airports' Management On Wednesday - Ankara

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 04:07 PM

Turkish and Qatari officials will discuss the management of Afghan airports with the Taliban movement (under UN sanctions for terrorism) on Wednesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday

"On the issue of the Kabul airport, our specialists are going to Doha today.

Turkish and Qatari companies signed a memorandum on the management of five airports in Afghanistan. We will offer this to the interim Afghan leadership. This topic will be discussed on Wednesday. If the conditions are right, we will manage the airports together with Qatar. If the conditions do not suit us, there will be no talk of any management. It will become clear in the coming days," Cavusoglu told reporters.

