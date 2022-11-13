Turkey Qualifies Istanbul Blast as Terrorist Act - Vice President

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2022) Turkish authorities classify the Sunday explosion in the center of Istanbul as a terrorists attack that was carried out by a woman, Vice President Fuat Oktay said, citing preliminary data.

The blast occurred on the pedestrian tourist street Istiklal on Sunday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the death toll from the explosion rose to six.

"We consider it a terrorist act, carried out by a perpetrator, who is believed to be a woman, detonating a bomb, according to preliminary information," Oktay said.

The number of injured people rose from 53 to 81, with two in serious condition, the senior official said.

Oktay pledged that Turkish authorities would promptly investigate the terrorist act and bring those responsible for it to justice.