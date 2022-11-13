UrduPoint.com

Turkey Qualifies Istanbul Blast As Terrorist Act - Vice President

Umer Jamshaid Published November 13, 2022 | 11:10 PM

Turkey Qualifies Istanbul Blast as Terrorist Act - Vice President

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2022) Turkish authorities classify the Sunday explosion in the center of Istanbul as a terrorists attack that was carried out by a woman, Vice President Fuat Oktay said, citing preliminary data.

The blast occurred on the pedestrian tourist street Istiklal on Sunday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the death toll from the explosion rose to six.

"We consider it a terrorist act, carried out by a perpetrator, who is believed to be a woman, detonating a bomb, according to preliminary information," Oktay said.

The number of injured people rose from 53 to 81, with two in serious condition, the senior official said.

Oktay pledged that Turkish authorities would promptly investigate the terrorist act and bring those responsible for it to justice.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Istanbul Tayyip Erdogan Women Sunday From

Recent Stories

England lift T20 World Cup trophy by beating Pakis ..

England lift T20 World Cup trophy by beating Pakistan

11 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. Englan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. England

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2022

14 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

14 hours ago
 T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: ..

T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: Marriyum Aurangzeb

23 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

23 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.