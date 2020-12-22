Turkey Quarantines More Than 4,600 Passengers From UK Amid Coronavirus Mutation Concerns

(@FahadShabbir)

Turkish authorities have quarantined 4,603 passengers from the United Kingdom, where a new mutation of the coronavirus has been detected, Turkish Heath Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Turkish authorities have quarantined 4,603 passengers from the United Kingdom, where a new mutation of the coronavirus has been detected, Turkish Heath Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Tuesday.

According to Koca, Turkish authorities have decided on Sunday to temporarily suspend flights with the UK, Denmark, the Netherlands and South Africa due to the fast-spreading new strain of the COVID-19. Citizens of Turkey and these countries are returning home by special flights.

"Information about 4,603 passengers arriving from the UK since December 14 was entered into the system. They are isolated in their homes and hotels, and are being tested," Koca said on Twitter.

On Saturday, UK health officials announced that the country had identified a new variant of the coronavirus that is 70 percent more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 virus strains. Although, the new strain of the coronavirus is said to infect more easily, it does not appear to be more deadly or pose any threats for vaccines. Several countries have suspended passenger travel to and from the United Kingdom in a bid to prevent the import of the new virus strain.

On Monday, the World Health Organization said that there was no evidence that the new strain of coronavirus, recently discovered in the United Kingdom, had any influence on fatalities.