UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Questioning Individuals Over Ghosn Flight: Media

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 03:19 PM

Turkey questioning individuals over Ghosn flight: media

Turkey has detained seven people for questioning, including four pilots, over how fugitive businessman Carlos Ghosn managed to transit through Istanbul as he fled Japan on his way to Lebanon, news agency DHA reported Thursday

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Turkey has detained seven people for questioning, including four pilots, over how fugitive businessman Carlos Ghosn managed to transit through Istanbul as he fled Japan on his way to Lebanon, news agency DHA reported Thursday.

The interior ministry has opened an investigation into Ghosn's apparent transfer between private jets at an Istanbul airport on Monday.

The former Nissan boss made a dramatic escape from Japan despite stringent bail conditions, claiming his upcoming trial for financial misconduct was rigged.

It is still not clear how the high-profile fugitive managed to give authorities the slip, but he is thought to have taken a private jet from Kansai Airport in western Japan on December 29 to Istanbul, and flown from there to Beirut.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Turkey Beirut Istanbul Japan Lebanon December From Nissan Airport

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stands at $67.96 a barrel ..

6 minutes ago

Customs unearths smuggled goods cases of Rs 400mln ..

9 minutes ago

PARC planning to promote local high milk producing ..

9 minutes ago

First TPRI licence to be given to Aircraft Sales, ..

9 minutes ago

Taiwan's top military officer killed in chopper cr ..

9 minutes ago

IWMB imparted awareness on wildlife, ecology to 40 ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.