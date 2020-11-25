Turkey Ranks Among Top 5 European Wind Turbine Manufacturers - State Media

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Turkey ranks among the top five European countries for the manufacture of wind turbines, Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank said on Wednesday, as reported by state media.

According to the Anadolu news agency, Varank made the statement during a virtual session of the Turkish Wind Energy Congress, citing the country's ongoing investment in wind turbine production.

"We'll take the necessary steps to manufacture equipment that has not yet been produced in our country," Varank told the forum, as quoted by the agency.

Over the past eight years, the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology has issued nearly 7,000 incentives for renewable energy investments worth a total of $34 billion, the agency cited the minister as saying.

Dirinler Dokum Inc., which plans to produce all the necessary components for wind turbines, is one of the companies to receive the Ministry of Industry and Technology's backing, the Daily Sabah newspaper said at the start of November.

According to the newspaper, the firm received $20.2 million in government support to build a factory in Izmir province to produce the parts.