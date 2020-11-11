UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Ready For More Intense Cooperation With Russia On Syria - Erdogan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 05:23 PM

Turkey Ready for More Intense Cooperation With Russia on Syria - Erdogan

Turkey is ready to have closer cooperation with Russia on Syria as it hopes to see fair peace in the Arab country, which would be similar to the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Turkey is ready to have closer cooperation with Russia on Syria as it hopes to see fair peace in the Arab country, which would be similar to the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

"We are ready for close cooperation with all the forces that have influence in the region, with Russia first of all, for the sake of building a new Syria, being guided by the will of its people. As fair peace was quickly established in Karabakh through the sincere cooperation, I believe that similar steps could be taken in Syria. The regime and the terrorist organizations that make Syria bleed should be eliminated," Erdogan told the Turkish parliament.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia Turkey Parliament Tayyip Erdogan All Arab

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Bahraini ..

11 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Polish President on Indep ..

11 minutes ago

ADNOC launches Virtual Energy Centre

11 minutes ago

Babar Azam is just six point-away from Dawid Malan ..

14 minutes ago

At least four injured in IED blast in a non-Muslim ..

21 minutes ago

Welsh trade delegation attends virtual ADIPEC 2020

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.