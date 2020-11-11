Turkey Ready for More Intense Cooperation With Russia on Syria - Erdogan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Turkey is ready to have closer cooperation with Russia on Syria as it hopes to see fair peace in the Arab country, which would be similar to the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday

"We are ready for close cooperation with all the forces that have influence in the region, with Russia first of all, for the sake of building a new Syria, being guided by the will of its people. As fair peace was quickly established in Karabakh through the sincere cooperation, I believe that similar steps could be taken in Syria. The regime and the terrorist organizations that make Syria bleed should be eliminated," Erdogan told the Turkish parliament.