Turkey Ready To Attack Radicals Violating Truce In Syria's Idlib - Defense Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 09:34 PM

Turkey Ready to Attack Radicals Violating Truce in Syria's Idlib - Defense Minister

Turkey is ready to use "all measures" against those violating a ceasefire regime in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib, including "radicals," Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday, adding that more Turkish troops have arrived in the region

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Turkey is ready to use "all measures" against those violating a ceasefire regime in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib, including "radicals," Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday, adding that more Turkish troops have arrived in the region.

"To support the ceasefire in Idlib, we sent reinforcements there, we will control the territory. We will use all measures against those who violate the truce, including the radicals," Akar said, as quoted by the NTV channel.

Tensions in Idlib, one of four de-escalation zones in Syria, intensified on February 3 after the Turkish Defense Ministry accused Syrian government troops of attacking one of its observation posts in the province.

Earlier on Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that a total of 14 servicemen had been killed and 45 injured in the recent attacks by the Syrian military in Idlib. In retaliatory attacks, the Turkish armed forces have either killed or captured more than 150 Syrian servicemen, according to the Turkish defense ministry.

The northwestern province is one of the remaining militant strongholds in Syria, as pockets of the region are controlled by the armed rebel groups, including the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist organization (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia).

