Turkey Ready to Buy Second S-400 Package If Russia Shares Technology - Official

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Turkey is ready to buy the second package of Russian S-400 air defense system on condition of technology transfer, President of Defense Industries Ismail Demir said Monday.

"We see no risks so far, as [US] additional sanctions have not been enacted.

If we wanted to, we could have the second S-400 package as soon as today, but it is important for us to have joint production and technology transfer," Demir said, as quoted by the CNN Turk broadcaster.