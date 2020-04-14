UrduPoint.com
Turkey Ready To Buy US Defense System, But Stance On Russian S-400 Unchanged - Cavusoglu

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 10:27 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Turkey is ready to purchase the Patriot air defense system from the United States under certain conditions, but Ankara's position on purchasing and keeping Russian S-400 air defense systems has not changed, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

"We are ready to purchase Patriots if we have a good offer," Cavusoglu said. "And our stance on the resolution of S-400 issue has not changed. We offered the US to establish a technical working group with NATO's inclusion and NATO can lead this technical working group actually. And this offer is still on the table."

