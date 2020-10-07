UrduPoint.com
Turkey Ready To Cooperate With Russia On Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict - Foreign Minister

Wed 07th October 2020

Turkey is ready to work with Russia to resolve the ongoing dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told the TRT Haber broadcaster on Tuesday

According to the foreign minister, "justice is on the side of Azerbaijan," and other countries, including Russia, should be "on the side of justice."

"There is a need for greater involvement of Russia in this process. Everyone knows how much Russia has invested in resolving this conflict until today. We want to invest even more in [resolving] this issue, we are ready to work with Russia. Fully resolving [the Nagorno-Karabakh] issue is necessary for the safety of the whole region, therefore there is a need for our joint work," Cavusoglu said.

