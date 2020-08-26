Turkey Ready to Defend Maritime Interests by All Means, Including Militarily - Erdogan

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 04:13 PM

Turkey is ready to defend its national maritime interests in the Mediterranean, Aegean and Black seas by all means, including with the use of force, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday

"We will take whatever it is entitled to in the Mediterranean, Aegean and Black seas. For this purpose, we are ready to do what is needed politically, economically and militarily. We invite our partners to move away from the wrong steps that will destroy them. Turkey is not a country whose patience, opportunities and determination can be endlessly tested. I want everyone to understand this," Erdogan said at a public event.

The Turkish leader threatened those who oppose Ankara's seismic exploration in the disputed shelf area in the Eastern Mediterranean, mainly referring to Greece, with the risk to pay a "high price" for such attempts.

Earlier in August, Turkey resumed offshore surveys in an area in the Eastern Mediterranean that Greece considers to be its exclusive economic zone. In response, Greece has mobilized its armed forces.

On Monday, Greece announced plans to hold military drills from Tuesday to Thursday in the area where Turkish research vessel Oruc Reis is conducting seismic exploration. Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that this naval exercise was incompatible with maritime rules and increased tensions in the region.

