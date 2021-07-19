UrduPoint.com
Turkey Ready To Discuss Possible Presence In Afghanistan With Taliban - Erdogan

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 04:30 PM

Turkey Ready to Discuss Possible Presence in Afghanistan With Taliban - Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) Turkey intends to hold negotiations with the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) regarding its possible military presence in Afghanistan, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

Earlier this summer, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said no final decision was made yet on Ankara's possible assistance with securing the Kabul airport after the US troops withdrawal. At the same time, Afghan armed forces' spokesman, Gen. Ajmal Shinwari, said that Afghan forces would be in charge of ensuring airport security. The Taliban opposes the deployment of Turkish troops and sees it as a violation of sovereignty.

"The Taliban did not say that they do not want [Turkish troops presence], they are well aware of our position. We have plans and we are implementing them. Now our foreign ministry and personally I are taking these steps and I hope we will hold talks with the Taliban. We will see what will happen after that," Erdogan told reporters.

The Turkish leader expressed the belief that the Taliban is behaving "not the way some Muslims should behave towards others" and urged the movement to "abandon the occupation policy in relation to their own brothers."

