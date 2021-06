Turkey Ready to Ensure Safety of Russian Tourists - Cavusoglu

Turkey is ready to ensure the safety of Russian tourists, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday

ANTALYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Turkey is ready to ensure the safety of Russian tourists, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

"The decision to open flights is a very accurate decision. This year we will do everything to reach the figures of previous years.

In 2019, 7 million Russian tourists arrived, last year - 2 million. We discussed safe tourism. Our tourism sector is ready to receive tourists, in full compliance with all safety requirements," Cavusoglu said during a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Antalya.