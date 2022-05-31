Turkey Ready to Facilitate Exchange of War Prisoners Between Moscow, Kiev - Ankara

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) Ankara is ready to facilitate exchange of war prisoners between Russia and Ukraine should the necessity arise, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

"If the sides make a step forward in this regard, it will be a breakthrough in the issue of trust. Turkey is trying to assist both sides on the matter. Yesterday (on Monday) Turkish President (Recep Tayyip Erdogan) briefed both sides that we are ready to provide support if necessary," Cavusoglu told Turkish news agency Anadolu.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 after the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics applied for help in fending off Ukrainian forces.

Moscow and Kiev have made several attempts to negotiate a ceasefire, with a couple of meetings taking place in Turkey, and exchanged several dozens of war prisoners. However, no agreement has been reached so far and the talks have been paused on Kiev's initiative.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said last week that Russian President Vladimir Putin during a telephone conversation confirmed readiness to discuss the exchange of war prisoners with Ukraine more actively.