UrduPoint.com

Turkey Ready To Facilitate Exchange Of War Prisoners Between Moscow, Kiev - Ankara

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2022 | 10:18 PM

Turkey Ready to Facilitate Exchange of War Prisoners Between Moscow, Kiev - Ankara

Ankara is ready to facilitate exchange of war prisoners between Russia and Ukraine should the necessity arise, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) Ankara is ready to facilitate exchange of war prisoners between Russia and Ukraine should the necessity arise, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

"If the sides make a step forward in this regard, it will be a breakthrough in the issue of trust. Turkey is trying to assist both sides on the matter. Yesterday (on Monday) Turkish President (Recep Tayyip Erdogan) briefed both sides that we are ready to provide support if necessary," Cavusoglu told Turkish news agency Anadolu.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 after the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics applied for help in fending off Ukrainian forces.

Moscow and Kiev have made several attempts to negotiate a ceasefire, with a couple of meetings taking place in Turkey, and exchanged several dozens of war prisoners. However, no agreement has been reached so far and the talks have been paused on Kiev's initiative.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said last week that Russian President Vladimir Putin during a telephone conversation confirmed readiness to discuss the exchange of war prisoners with Ukraine more actively.

Related Topics

Exchange Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Ankara Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Tayyip Erdogan February Agreement

Recent Stories

Faisal Karim Kundi urges Federal Govt to try KP CM ..

Faisal Karim Kundi urges Federal Govt to try KP CM under Article-6

2 minutes ago
 Denmark's energy utility Orsted says Russia to cut ..

Denmark's energy utility Orsted says Russia to cut its gas supply June 1

2 minutes ago
 Blinken, Italian Counterpart Discuss Support for U ..

Blinken, Italian Counterpart Discuss Support for Ukraine, Food Insecurity - Stat ..

2 minutes ago
 EU Commission to Propose $536Mln Expenditure on Jo ..

EU Commission to Propose $536Mln Expenditure on Joint Defense Procurement - Pres ..

2 minutes ago
 Biden Says Wants to Discuss Ways to Address Violen ..

Biden Says Wants to Discuss Ways to Address Violence, Extremism With New Zealand ..

2 minutes ago
 UK Says Will Spend $334Mln to Upgrade Tomahawk Mis ..

UK Says Will Spend $334Mln to Upgrade Tomahawk Missiles for Its Submarines

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.