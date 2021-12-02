Turkey Ready to Help Settle Ukrainian Crisis - Defense Minister

Turkey is ready to help settle the Ukrainian crisis, and its further steps will be clear after the upcoming telephone conversation between Russian and Turkish presidents, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Turkey is ready to help settle the Ukrainian crisis, and its further steps will be clear after the upcoming telephone conversation between Russian and Turkish presidents, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday.

"We want peace and stability between Russia and Ukraine, which must be achieved through a diplomatic dialogue and a political solution. We are ready to make our contribution to resolving the crisis between Ukraine and Russia, and after tomorrow's conversation of our leaders, our next steps will be clear," Akar said in an interview with NTV.