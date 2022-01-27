Turkey Ready to Host Russia-Ukraine Meeting in Minsk Format - Foreign Minister

(@imziishan)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Turkey is ready to host a meeting between Russia and Ukraine in the Minsk format and provide all the necessary support, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

A source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told reporters that Turkey planned to organize negotiations on the Minsk agreements in Istanbul, and invite representatives of Donbas and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe to them.

"As for the negotiations in the Minsk format, we said that if we receive a request about whether we can host, we will gladly accept ... We are ready to receive all parties in the format, should they decide, and provide any support. There will be no problems," Cavusoglu said at a press conference.