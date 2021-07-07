Turkey Ready to Host Ukraine Reform Conference - Cavusoglu

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday expressed the country's readiness to host one of the conferences on reforms in Ukraine.

Speaking at the fourth Ukraine Reform Conference in Lithuania's Vilnius, Cavusoglu said that Turkey would be happy to hold one of such summits in the future.

Poland and Switzerland are also on the table as host cities.

The top diplomat further noted the importance of expanding cooperation between NATO and Ukraine, as well as reiterated Ankara's commitment to supporting Kiev in the implementation of the state reforms.

Oligarchy, according to Cavusoglu, remains one of the main issues in Ukraine.