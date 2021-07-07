UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Ready To Host Ukraine Reform Conference - Cavusoglu

Muhammad Irfan 16 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 02:51 PM

Turkey Ready to Host Ukraine Reform Conference - Cavusoglu

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday expressed the country's readiness to host one of the conferences on reforms in Ukraine.

Speaking at the fourth Ukraine Reform Conference in Lithuania's Vilnius, Cavusoglu said that Turkey would be happy to hold one of such summits in the future.

Poland and Switzerland are also on the table as host cities.

The top diplomat further noted the importance of expanding cooperation between NATO and Ukraine, as well as reiterated Ankara's commitment to supporting Kiev in the implementation of the state reforms.

Oligarchy, according to Cavusoglu, remains one of the main issues in Ukraine.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Turkey Vilnius Ankara Kiev Poland Switzerland Lithuania Top

Recent Stories

Shilpa Shety makes her industry comeback with a bl ..

54 seconds ago

Dubai Chamber explores UAE food e-commerce dynamic ..

7 minutes ago

Odho comes in support of Bushra Ansar against onli ..

28 minutes ago

UAE National Programme for Artificial Intelligence ..

37 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$75.94 a barrel ..

37 minutes ago

IGP directs to hold `open kuthcries’ for people ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.