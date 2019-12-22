Turkey Ready to Increase Military Support to Libya If Necessary - Erdogan

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2019) Ankara is ready to enhance its military support to Libya and send to the country naval, air and ground forces if there is a relevant request from Tripoli, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.

On Saturday, Turkey's parliament ratified a Memorandum of military cooperation signed with Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) in late November. Last week, Erdogan said that Ankara was ready to provide any support to the Tripoli-based GNA including to send its soldiers to the crisis-torn country upon a request. GNA head Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj accepted Turkey's offer. According to media reports, Turkey has already sent its armed forces, military advisers and equipment to Tripoli.

"If we have nothing to do in Libya, what was [Turkey's first President Mustafa Kemal] Ataturk looking for there? So, this is the place we should be worried about.

We are ready to strengthen our military support to Libya and will assess any request from Libya using air, land and sea," Erdogan said during a ceremony of launching Turkey's Piri Reis submarine.

The president added that Ankara would not abandon the agreement with Libya, which did not violate the international law.

After the ouster and assassination of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, the country was plunged into a brutal civil war. Today, Libya is divided between two centers of power ” an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by the LNA, led by Khalifa Haftar, and the UN-backed GNA in the west.