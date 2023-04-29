Turkey Ready to Join Talks on Tolyatti-Odessa Ammonia Link - Erdogan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2023) Turkey stands ready to discuss the resumption of ammonia transit from Tolyatti in mainland Russia to the Black Sea port of Odessa if this means Ukrainian grain exports from seaports will continue, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday.

Erdogan assured UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a phone call that Turkey attached importance to the continuation of the UN-brokered grain export deal between Russia and Ukraine, which is set to expire on May 18.

"President Erdogan said that they stand ready to take part with an inter-institutional delegation in the working group to be created if a consensus is reached .

.. regarding ammonia pipeline," the Turkish presidency said on social media.

Russia says it is ready to extend the Black Sea Grain Initiative if curbs on its food and fertilizer exports are lifted. Russia's Togliattiazot exports 11% of the world's ammonia, a key component in mineral fertilizers. The Tolyatti-Odessa pipeline has been idle since February 2022.