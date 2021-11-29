UrduPoint.com

Turkey Ready To Mediate Between Russia, Ukraine - Erdogan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 hour ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 04:52 PM

Turkey Ready to Mediate Between Russia, Ukraine - Erdogan

Turkey is ready to become a mediator between Russia and Ukraine, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) Turkey is ready to become a mediator between Russia and Ukraine, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

"We support peace in the region ... We have discussed these issues many times with our friends Russia and especially with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin.

We are ready to mediate, conducting negotiations with both Ukraine and Putin. We would like to participate in resolving this issue," Erdogan told reporters after returning from Turkmenistan, as quoted by the NTV broadcaster.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Turkmenistan Tayyip Erdogan From

Recent Stories

9,518 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered durin ..

9,518 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

44 minutes ago
 64 new corona cases reported in Punjab

64 new corona cases reported in Punjab

29 minutes ago
 Sixteen Star FC qualifies for semi-final

Sixteen Star FC qualifies for semi-final

29 minutes ago
 Cotton futures close lower

Cotton futures close lower

29 minutes ago
 Paigham-e-Sufia conference held

Paigham-e-Sufia conference held

29 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Board of Trus ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundatio ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.