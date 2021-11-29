Turkey Ready to Mediate Between Russia, Ukraine - Erdogan

(@imziishan)

Turkey is ready to become a mediator between Russia and Ukraine, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) Turkey is ready to become a mediator between Russia and Ukraine, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

"We support peace in the region ... We have discussed these issues many times with our friends Russia and especially with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin.

We are ready to mediate, conducting negotiations with both Ukraine and Putin. We would like to participate in resolving this issue," Erdogan told reporters after returning from Turkmenistan, as quoted by the NTV broadcaster.