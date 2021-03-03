UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Ready To Negotiate With Egypt On Delimitation Of Maritime Zones - Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 06:40 PM

Turkey Ready to Negotiate With Egypt on Delimitation of Maritime Zones - Foreign Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) Turkey is ready to start negotiations with Egypt on the delimitation of maritime zones in the Mediterranean Sea provided that Cairo respects the borders of Ankara's continental shelf and relations between the countries improve, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

"We positively assess Egypt's steps - they are conducting their seismic research, not entering our waters. The fact that Egypt respects the borders of our shelf is positive. Depending on the condition of our bilateral ties with Egypt, Turkey may negotiate maritime demarcation in Eastern Mediterranean," Cavusoglu told journalists in Ankara.

In November 2019, Turkey signed a deal with the Tripoli-based Libyan government to appropriate the lion's share of the Mediterranean waters that Greece considers a part of its exclusive economic zone.

Greece accused Turkey of the violation of its sovereignty after Ankara published a map that demonstrated that Turkey had taken a significant part of Athens' maritime territory.

In August, Greece signed an agreement with Egypt on the delimitation of an exclusive economic zone in the eastern Mediterranean. Ankara immediately slammed the agreement as "null and void," arguing that the delimited area belonged to the Turkish continental shelf, and responded by resuming seismic research in the eastern Mediterranean.

Related Topics

Turkey Egypt Cairo Athens Ankara Greece May August November 2019 Government Agreement Share

Recent Stories

Real estate transactions in Ajman hit AED793 milli ..

11 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 14 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultan ..

21 minutes ago

Karachi Kings won by six wickets against Peshawar ..

35 minutes ago

SEHA observes World Hearing Day

41 minutes ago

National Archives launches new channel for visuall ..

41 minutes ago

Justice Minister visits Federal Court of Abu Dhabi

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.