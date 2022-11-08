UrduPoint.com

Turkey Ready To Offer Russia Warehouses For Grain Storage - Business Association

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Turkey Ready to Offer Russia Warehouses for Grain Storage - Business Association

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) Russia could use Turkey's warehouses as hubs for the storage and distribution of its grain, which will be a mutually beneficial arrangement for both countries, the head of the Turkish Flour Industrialists' Federation (TUSAF) said on Tuesday.

"The Russian side began to look for large grain warehouses in Turkey recently. Moscow plans to turn Turkey into a 'grain hub.' There are plans to store all products in Turkey and distribute them from here. It will be a big decision for our country," Eren Gunhan Ulusoy was quoted by the Turkish news website Haber 7 as saying.

Turkey has sufficient infrastructure for this purpose, with a licensed warehouse capacity of 8.5 million tonnes and storage facilities in ports, according to Ulusoy.

Turkey becoming a "grain hub" will benefit trade in terms of supply and price, as well as freight prices, the TUSAF head noted.

Last week, Russia suspended its participation in the UN-mediated grain deal for several days after its ships were attacked by Ukraine in the Black Sea. Moscow returned to the deal after receiving guarantees from Kiev that it would refrain from using the grain corridor for military purposes, following mediation by Turkey and the UN.

After returning to the grain deal, the Kremlin said that Russia was still undecided about whether to extend it beyond the November 19 deadline. Moscow has repeatedly said the agreement was not effective in bringing grain and fertilizer to developing countries, while sanctions continue to hinder Russia's food exports even though the deal was supposed to guarantee their free flow to global markets.

