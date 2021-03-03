Turkey Ready to Provide Assistance to Greece Amid 6.3-Magnitude Earthquake - Ankara

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) Ankara is ready to assist Athens after central Greece was struck by a 6.3-magnitude earthquake earlier on Wednesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters at a press conference.

While information about injuries and damages is not yet available, Cavusoglu and Georgia's Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani, who was also present at the press conference in Ankara, both expressed their willingness to provide help to Greece if the need arises, Daily Sabah newspaper said.

The US Geological Survey reported a strong strong 6.

3-magnitude earthquake in Greek city of Larissa earlier on Wednesday. According to the local media, residents of the city were forced to rush into the streets. The effects of the earthquake could be felt throughout the country and in the neighboring Balkan countries of North Macedonia, Kosovo and Montenegro, according to reports.

The Institute of Geodynamics in Athens confirmed that the earthquake, measured at a magnitude of 6.0, hit central Greece. The epicenter was registered 21 kilometers (13 miles) south of the town of Elassona, near Larissa.