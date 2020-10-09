UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Ready To Respond If EU Imposes Sanctions Over East Med Conflict- Parliament Speaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 12:20 PM

Turkey Ready to Respond If EU Imposes Sanctions Over East Med Conflict- Parliament Speaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Mustafa Sentop, the speaker of Turkey's parliament, has shared with Sputnik his disbelief that the European Union will impose sanctions on Ankara over the conflict with Greece and Cyprus in the Eastern Mediterranean but noted that if it happens, Turkey will respond.

In the interview with Sputnik, the speaker said he thinks that Brussels will commit to being neutral on the issues in order to "promote dialogue and cooperation."

"While the EU's stance has not been serving a good purpose, I still do not expect the EU to impose sanctions against Turkey ... In case the EU gives in to the extortion by Greeks and the Greek Cypriots and chooses such policy towards Turkey, it is safe to assume that Turkey will not stand idly by and accept sanctions without any repercussions.

Turkey has the tools and the means to reciprocate any policy the EU might adopt against Turkey," Sentop said.

The parliament speaker has also reiterated that Ankara's conduct in the region is concordant with the principles of law, justice and fairness.

"Besides claiming her legitimate rights, Turkey is in the Eastern Mediterranean for a fair sharing and equitable distribution of sources for all stakeholders. On the other hand, the maximalist claims of Greece try to confine Turkey, the country with the longest coastline on the Mediterranean, to her territorial waters. No one should expect Turkey to accept this," Sentop added.

Related Topics

Turkey Parliament European Union Brussels Ankara Cyprus Greece Turkish Lira All

Recent Stories

Jannat Mirza becomes first TikToker to have over 1 ..

3 minutes ago

Realme’s Trendsetting Design is on the Internati ..

9 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat honored to be part of Oscar Selectio ..

23 minutes ago

PM welcomes Facebook’s investment, programs in P ..

47 minutes ago

PIA’s Roosevelt Hotel to permanently shut its do ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 9, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.