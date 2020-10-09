Turkey Ready to Respond If EU Imposes Sanctions Over East Med Conflict- Parliament Speaker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Mustafa Sentop, the speaker of Turkey's parliament, has shared with Sputnik his disbelief that the European Union will impose sanctions on Ankara over the conflict with Greece and Cyprus in the Eastern Mediterranean but noted that if it happens, Turkey will respond.

In the interview with Sputnik, the speaker said he thinks that Brussels will commit to being neutral on the issues in order to "promote dialogue and cooperation."

"While the EU's stance has not been serving a good purpose, I still do not expect the EU to impose sanctions against Turkey ... In case the EU gives in to the extortion by Greeks and the Greek Cypriots and chooses such policy towards Turkey, it is safe to assume that Turkey will not stand idly by and accept sanctions without any repercussions.

Turkey has the tools and the means to reciprocate any policy the EU might adopt against Turkey," Sentop said.

The parliament speaker has also reiterated that Ankara's conduct in the region is concordant with the principles of law, justice and fairness.

"Besides claiming her legitimate rights, Turkey is in the Eastern Mediterranean for a fair sharing and equitable distribution of sources for all stakeholders. On the other hand, the maximalist claims of Greece try to confine Turkey, the country with the longest coastline on the Mediterranean, to her territorial waters. No one should expect Turkey to accept this," Sentop added.