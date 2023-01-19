UrduPoint.com

Turkey Ready To Start Processing Russian Grain, Send It To Needy Countries - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2023 | 02:00 AM

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Turkey has completed preparations to start processing grain from Russia and send it to countries in need, the Turkish Agriculture Ministry told Sputnik.

"This year (in 2022), Russia produced 153 million tonnes of grain, there are leftovers from previous years. We have prepared to process this grain and send it to countries in need. We are waiting for Russia to send us grain," the ministry's spokesperson said.

"We have already determined what procedures we will carry out at what events," the source said.

Turkish Agriculture Minister Vahit Kirisci said earlier that idle enterprises producing pasta, flour and cereals would be involved in grain processing.

On January 16, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed by phone steps on the project of processing Russian grain into flour in Turkey and sending it to countries in need.

