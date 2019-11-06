(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Turkey is willing to join efforts to rebuild the war-ravaged Syrian economy and return to an era of regional cooperation, Nursin Atesoglu Guney, member of Turkey's Presidential Security and Foreign Policies Council, told Sputnik.

When asked whether Turkey plans such investments, Guney said, "Of course."

"Why not? We used to do that before 2011, right before the Arab Spring broke out, which turned to winter then," she noted. "We had very close relations with our neighborhood. What Turkey wants is to help the construction of a peace landmass around itself as much as possible, from the south to the east, and with all neighbors."