Turkey Readying Rescue Operation for Grounded Panama-Flagged Cargo Ship - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Turkey is set to embark on rescue efforts for a Panama-flagged cargo vessel that ran aground at the mouth of the Dardanelles Strait on Thursday, the Anadolu news agency reported on Friday.

The 489-feet ship, Kemet Star, ran aground near the Aegean island of Bozcaada, off the northwestern Canakkale province, while heading from Egypt to the port of Derince in Turkey's northwest.

Divers will now examine the area to establish whether there is a safe sailing opportunity after the ship is floated. Afterward, tug boats will refloat the vessel.