Turkey Rearrests Opposition Journalist Ahmet Altan Week After His Release - Lawyer

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 05:38 PM

Ahmet Altan, a prominent Turkish opposition journalist and public figure, was rearrested following his release from jail last week, his lawyer, Figen Calikusu, said on Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) Ahmet Altan, a prominent Turkish opposition journalist and public figure, was rearrested following his release from jail last week, his lawyer, Figen Calikusu, said on Wednesday.

In February 2018, a court in Istanbul gave life sentences to Altan, his brother Mehmet and Nazli Ilicak all opposition journalists. The three were found guilty of having links to US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, the suspected mastermind of the 2016 coup attempt. Last week, the Turkish Constitutional Court acquitted Mehmet Altan and gave Ahmet Altan and Ilicak suspended sentences and released them.

"The decision to release my client from custody was canceled based on non-existent legislative standards, we are protesting against such a decision," Calikusu said, as quoted by the Turkish Sozcu newspaper.

According to the media outlet, the Istanbul criminal court approved an appeal that was filed by the prosecutor's office and ordered that the journalist be detained. The newspaper added that the police captured Altan in his house the night before and delivered him to the security department. He was again accused of involvement with Gulen's organization.

The coup attempt, which mainly involved Turkish servicemen, took place across the country on July 15, 2016. Most of the struggle occurred in the capital of Ankara and Istanbul. More than 240 Turkish citizens were killed and over 2,000 wounded during the unsuccessful military takeover. Ankara accused Gulen of masterminding the coup, but the cleric has refuted the allegations.

