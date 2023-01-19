Turkey Received No Conditions From US on Operation in Syria - Cavusoglu

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Turkey did not receive any conditions from Washington on Ankara's planned ground operation in northern Syria, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

Earlier, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said that Ankara was ready for a new military operation in northern Syria, it could begin at any moment.

Damascus has repeatedly called the presence of Turkish forces, which carry out operations there against Kurdish formations in the border area of Syria, illegal and called on Ankara to withdraw its troops.

"Today we held meetings at various levels. And we did not receive any conditions," Cavusoglu said, answering whether conditions had been set before Turkey for an operation in Syria to satisfy Ankara's offer to sell the F-16 aircraft to it.