Turkey Received No Response From Finland, Sweden on Extraditions - Justice Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2022) Ankara has not received Sweden and Finland's responses on extradition of members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the organization of Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen (FETO), deemed terrorist by Turkey, and has sent a new application to the Nordic nations, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Saturday.

"We have not received a positive response to our extradition requests. We have sent the new application and reminded of our demands," Bozdag told reporters.

The minister said earlier this week that an extradited individual from Scandinavia "had nothing to do with terrorist crimes," and that Finland and Sweden did not satisfy the extradition requests set by Turkey.

Both Nordic nations handed over applications to join NATO in mid-May to Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the light of the Russian military operation in Ukraine. Their membership bids were blocked by Turkey, but in late June, Ankara signed a security memorandum with Sweden and Finland in Madrid and withdrew its objections to the accession of the two European countries to the alliance.