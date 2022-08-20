UrduPoint.com

Turkey Received No Response From Finland, Sweden On Extraditions - Justice Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2022 | 08:42 PM

Turkey Received No Response From Finland, Sweden on Extraditions - Justice Minister

Ankara has not received Sweden and Finland's responses on extradition of members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the organization of Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen (FETO), deemed terrorist by Turkey, and has sent a new application to the Nordic nations, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Saturday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2022) Ankara has not received Sweden and Finland's responses on extradition of members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the organization of Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen (FETO), deemed terrorist by Turkey, and has sent a new application to the Nordic nations, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Saturday.

"We have not received a positive response to our extradition requests. We have sent the new application and reminded of our demands," Bozdag told reporters.

The minister said earlier this week that an extradited individual from Scandinavia "had nothing to do with terrorist crimes," and that Finland and Sweden did not satisfy the extradition requests set by Turkey.

Both Nordic nations handed over applications to join NATO in mid-May to Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the light of the Russian military operation in Ukraine. Their membership bids were blocked by Turkey, but in late June, Ankara signed a security memorandum with Sweden and Finland in Madrid and withdrew its objections to the accession of the two European countries to the alliance.

Related Topics

Terrorist NATO Ukraine Russia Turkey Madrid Ankara Alliance Sweden Finland June From

Recent Stories

Deputy Commissioner inaugurates anti-polio drive

Deputy Commissioner inaugurates anti-polio drive

55 seconds ago
 75th anniversary demonstrates enduring ties of peo ..

75th anniversary demonstrates enduring ties of people of Pakistan, US: Schofer

8 minutes ago
 WASA MD reviews rain operation in city

WASA MD reviews rain operation in city

9 minutes ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

9 minutes ago
 Body found floating in canal

Body found floating in canal

9 minutes ago
 Death Toll From Terrorist Attack on Somali Hotel R ..

Death Toll From Terrorist Attack on Somali Hotel Rises to 30 - Reports

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.