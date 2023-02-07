UrduPoint.com

Turkey Received No Signals From Finland On Readiness To Join NATO Without Sweden - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2023 | 11:40 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) Turkey has not received yet any signals from Finland about its readiness to join NATO without Sweden, but it will consider such an application if submitted, a diplomatic source in Ankara told Sputnik.

On Monday, the IltaLehti newspaper reported, citing sources, that Finland is ready to join NATO without Sweden if its application is ratified by Ankara and Budapest.

"Earlier, it was stated at the highest level that Turkey has fewer problematic moments with Finland in the NATO membership process than with Sweden. In this regard, if there is an application separate from Sweden, the readiness to consider it was expressed. But there was no such signal," the source said.

