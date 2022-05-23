UrduPoint.com

Turkey Received No Support From NATO Allies In Defense, Fight Against Terror - Erdogan

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Turkey Received No Support From NATO Allies in Defense, Fight Against Terror - Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) Turkey did not receive the expected support from its NATO allies either in defense or in the fight against terrorism, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"Turkey has not received the support it expected from its allies, neither in meeting its defense needs, nor in its 40-year fight against terrorism.

Our country has been repeatedly subjected to overt and covert sanctions, threats, pressure and blackmail," Erdogan said.

"As a country that pays the price for NATO, we want to see specific steps, not open diplomatic statements," Erdogan said.

Related Topics

NATO Turkey Price Tayyip Erdogan From

Recent Stories

PM strongly condemns Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik's ..

PM strongly condemns Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik's conviction in fake case

12 minutes ago
 Kremlin Says Russia Not Source of Global Hunger Th ..

Kremlin Says Russia Not Source of Global Hunger Threat, It Is All Due to Sanctio ..

12 minutes ago
 8 die, several hurt as bus falls into ditch near M ..

8 die, several hurt as bus falls into ditch near Murree

12 minutes ago
 Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Not Ruling Out Tal ..

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Not Ruling Out Talks on Exchange of Azovstal Pri ..

12 minutes ago
 China announces scholarships for senior water cons ..

China announces scholarships for senior water conservancy professionals

12 minutes ago
 Liton, Mushfiqur hit fifties to inspire Bangladesh ..

Liton, Mushfiqur hit fifties to inspire Bangladesh recovery

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.