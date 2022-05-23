Turkey Received No Support From NATO Allies in Defense, Fight Against Terror - Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) Turkey did not receive the expected support from its NATO allies either in defense or in the fight against terrorism, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"Turkey has not received the support it expected from its allies, neither in meeting its defense needs, nor in its 40-year fight against terrorism.

Our country has been repeatedly subjected to overt and covert sanctions, threats, pressure and blackmail," Erdogan said.

"As a country that pays the price for NATO, we want to see specific steps, not open diplomatic statements," Erdogan said.