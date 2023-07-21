Open Menu

Turkey Receives Explanation From Moscow Regarding Non-Renewal Of Grain Deal - Fidan

Muhammad Irfan Published July 21, 2023 | 11:12 PM

Turkey Receives Explanation From Moscow Regarding Non-Renewal of Grain Deal - Fidan

Ankara has received Moscow's detailed explanation regarding reasons for non-renewal of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Friday

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) Ankara has received Moscow's detailed explanation regarding reasons for non-renewal of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Friday.

"We are making serious efforts to renew the grain deal, Turkey is in in favor of bringing Russia back to the table .

.. During a conversation with (Russian Foreign Minister Sergey) Lavrov, we received detailed explanations regarding the reasons for Moscow's position," Fidan told a press conference.

