Turkey Receives First Batch of Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) Turkey received the first batch of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine doses on Monday, Turkish media reported.

A plane carrying an unknown number of doses landed in the Turkish capital of Ankara, according to the AHaber television channel.

Turkey approved two-dose Sputnik V for emergency use in April, adding a third vaccine to its toolbox. It is also using China's Sinovac and Biontech/Pfizer's vaccines.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said in late May that Turkey would import 270 million doses of different vaccines, three times the size of its population.