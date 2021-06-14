Turkey Receives First Batch Of Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 08:06 PM
Turkey received the first batch of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine doses on Monday, Turkish media reported
CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) Turkey received the first batch of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine doses on Monday, Turkish media reported.
A plane carrying an unknown number of doses landed in the Turkish capital of Ankara, according to the AHaber television channel.
Turkey approved two-dose Sputnik V for emergency use in April, adding a third vaccine to its toolbox. It is also using China's Sinovac and Biontech/Pfizer's vaccines.
Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said in late May that Turkey would import 270 million doses of different vaccines, three times the size of its population.