UrduPoint.com

Turkey Receives No Intelligence About Possible Terrorist Attacks From US - Reports

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Turkey Receives No Intelligence About Possible Terrorist Attacks From US - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) Turkey has not received intelligence about possible terrorist attacks in Istanbul from the United States or other countries issuing a security warning and temporarily closing their consulate generals in the city, Turkish media reported on Thursday.

On Monday, the Consulate General of the Netherlands in Istanbul switched to working online, citing possible terrorist attacks after recent cases of Quran desecration in Europe. On Wednesday, the consulates of the United Kingdom and Germany in the Turkish city followed suit and stopped receiving visitors. The Canadian office also urged its citizens to exercise a high degree of caution, but refrained from making any changes to its work.

None of the countries that warned of a possible terrorist attack contacted the Turkish security authorities, the Yeni Safak newspaper reported. Intelligence and security sources told the media outlet that no intelligence information or warning had been received from the US or other states.

Moreover, the Turkish Interior Ministry issued a statement on the matter, saying that the necessary precautions against provocations had been taken in advance, before Washington had released its first warning, the newspaper reported.

The statement indicated that in the event of intelligence sharing, the information is carefully analyzed, according to Yeni Safak.

On January 27, the US Embassy in Turkey issued a security alert, warning about possible terrorist attacks in the center of Istanbul amid the burning of copies of the Muslim holy book by far-right activists in Europe. The French diplomatic service released a similar warning, citing information from Washington. On Monday, the US Embassy issued another security alert, urging US citizens not to visit churches, synagogues, and diplomatic missions in the Turkish capital, and avoid other places popular among foreign tourists.

Earlier in January, Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the far-right Danish political party Stram Kurs, burned copies of the Quran in Sweden and Denmark in a protest against the Turkish leadership. A similar protest was carried out by far-right Dutch politician and leader of Islamophobic group Pegida Edwin Wagensveld in the Netherlands, when he tore out pages from a copy of the Muslim holy book and burned them in front of the parliamentary building in The Hague.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Protest Interior Ministry Europe Turkey Washington Visit Germany Alert The Hague Istanbul United Kingdom United States Sweden Netherlands Denmark January Muslim Media Event From

Recent Stories

Local Press: UAE&#039;s new family law is a defini ..

Local Press: UAE&#039;s new family law is a defining moment

13 minutes ago
 UN welcomes African leaders&#039; commitment to en ..

UN welcomes African leaders&#039; commitment to end AIDS among children by 2030

13 minutes ago
 Borouge reports $1.4 billion net profit during 202 ..

Borouge reports $1.4 billion net profit during 2022

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd February 2023

2 hours ago
 US Fed raises interest rates by 25 basis point

US Fed raises interest rates by 25 basis point

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.