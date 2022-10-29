UrduPoint.com

Turkey Receives No Notification Of Russia's Suspension Of 'Grain Deal' Yet - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2022 | 08:39 PM

Turkey Receives No Notification of Russia's Suspension of 'Grain Deal' Yet - Source

Turkey has not yet received any notification of Russia's suspension of the "grain deal", but the announcement will be met with regret, a source in Istanbul told Sputnik on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) Turkey has not yet received any notification of Russia's suspension of the "grain deal", but the announcement will be met with regret, a source in Istanbul told Sputnik on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian defense ministry said that the preparation of the morning drone attack on Sevastopol was carried out under the guidance of UK specialists in the city of Ochakov.

According to the ministry, the attack involved 16 air and sea drones and slightly damaged the Russian naval minesweeper of the Black Sea Fleet.

"We have not received such a notification yet. But if this is true, it is regrettable," the source said.

The source added that it is too early to make any conclusions on the possible cessation of talks on the food agreement, which will be in effect until November 19.

