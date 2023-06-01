UrduPoint.com

Turkey Receives UN Proposal On Russian Ammonia Transit Via Ukraine, No Clarity Yet- Source

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Turkey Receives UN Proposal on Russian Ammonia Transit Via Ukraine, No Clarity Yet- Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Turkey has received a proposal by the UN on the transit of Russian ammonia through Ukraine, but there is no clarity and consensus on the issue yet, a source familiar with the grain deal talks told Sputnik on Thursday.

On Wednesday, UN head spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had laid out "some ideas" to the parties of the Black Sea grain deal regarding how to unlock Russia's ammonia exports.

"Yes, we are familiar with the proposal, various options, possibilities were discussed among the parties. But there is no clarity and consensus on this issue. That is, there is nothing specific that I could share," the source said.

Ankara and the UN continue to work to remove obstacles to the export of Russian agricultural products to world markets, the source added.

