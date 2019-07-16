UrduPoint.com
Turkey Recently Gave US Additional Evidence For Gulen Extradition - Envoy

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 12:10 AM

Turkey Recently Gave US Additional Evidence for Gulen Extradition - Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) Turkey recently provided US authorities with more evidence to support their request to extradite Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, who Ankara regards as the mastermind of a failed 2016 coup, but Washington considered the proof insufficient, Turkish Ambassador to the United States Serdar Kilic told Sputnik on Monday.

"We have provided very recently additional evidence but unfortunately, apparently, it does not work with the US authorities," Kilic said. "They are still working on it, they are still asking for additional information, claiming that the information we have provided is not sufficient."

