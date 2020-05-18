Turkey Records 1,368 New Coronavirus Cases

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Turkey rose by 1,368 to a total 149,435 cases from 148,067 reported the day before, official statistics published Sunday showed.

Further 44 coronavirus patients died in the past day, raising the country's death toll to 4,140.

There were 41 new deaths on Saturday.

The number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 has increased by 1,825. The overall number of recoveries since the start of the epidemic now stands at 109,962.